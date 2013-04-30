A Kayak.com For Booking Anything That Isn’t A Plane

Bus and train travel is getting a little digital love from, Wanderu , a new site that aggregates bus schedules from multiple carriers, helping travelers find cheaper, faster routes.

This piece is part of Change Generation, our series on inspiring young entrepreneurs. Read more stories here .

Polina Raygorodskaya, CEO and co-founder of Wanderu, used to have offices in New York City and Boston, and had to constantly bounce between the two. While there are a lot of transportation choices–planes, trains, and automobiles–her preferred method of transportation was buses.

“It was the most convenient, felt like a mobile office, and it didn’t feel like I was wasting a day of my time traveling,” Raygorodskaya says.

The downside: It was difficult for her to find and compare the rates and schedules of multiple carriers.

“How is it possible in this day and age we can find any information we want in the Internet, but yet I can’t find out how to get from point A to point B, using non-air transportation?” she says.

Making bus and train travel easier means less stress, but it also means fewer cars on the road. 750 million people traveled by motor coach last year, she says.

“One bus takes 55 cars off the road,” she says. “I think we’re solving an amazing problem.”