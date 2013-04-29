6 Ways Governments Can Actually Deliver Help To Their Citizens

This article is part of “ The Art and Science of Delivery ,” an anthology of essays published by McKinsey & Company in honor of the 10th Anniversary of the Skoll World Forum . It is the most recent installment of McKinsey’s ongoing series, Voices on Society, which convenes leading thinkers on social topics.

These are all real-life examples of governments going beyond what might be called Delivery 1.0 (delivering outcomes) to Delivery 2.0 (delivering better, faster, cheaper outcomes, and being seen to do so). In each case, governments made progress from already well-designed and well-executed delivery programs.

Here are six lessons from our experience of these and other delivery programs.

The key is to focus on the value actually delivered to the population. The best approach is to choose three to six priorities (no more) and then stick to them for two or three years. Avoid the temptation to add more and more goals; that only divides attention and increases the chance of failure. Choosing a small number of goals also goes a long way toward securing the support of senior civil servants, who often complain, with good reason, about having a never-ending list of priorities.

Next, establish numerical metrics for each priority. These must measure outcomes, not inputs. For example, don’t target higher technology spending or more police officers, but a specific decrease in crime or improvement in education. These targets should be published, as should progress against them, both in absolute and relative terms (in the form of rankings). The U.K. government has done this in the form of public-service agreements.

How ambitious should such targets be? They must be ambitious enough to represent real improvement and to force changes, yet modest enough to be achievable and build momentum. One approach is to create a portfolio of goals, at varying levels of aspiration.

Many outcomes require a number of government agencies to work together toward a common goal. This is notoriously difficult to pull off in a world of silos, disparate agendas, and competition for funding. Governments typically respond by setting up committees or task forces that tend to represent their own interests. Little progress is made in meetings, and even less between them. What can be done?