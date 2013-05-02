An App That Tells You Where People Are Shooting At You From

With the collapse of gun control legislation in Congress, this app could be more useful than ever: It tells you where the shots are coming from.

Computer engineers at Vanderbilt University have developed a lightweight module that works in combination with a smartphone. The device, about the size of a pack of cards, can pick up the “sonic signature” of a gun going off, and then sense shockwaves from the bullet. It sends the combined information to an Android phone, where it is plotted on a map.

So, if you ever really did find yourself in gunfight between rival gangs, you’ll know which way to cower and duck.

The technology is a consumerization of military technology funded by DARPA. And aside from ordinary citizens, it’s likely to come in useful for bodyguards and the police. An earlier version was installed in soldiers’ helmets, turning combatants into nodes in a distributed sensing network.

At the moment, the team led by researcher Ákos Lédeczi , has developed two versions: one lower-tech version that requires more modules to pick up where the shooter is, and a second that requires only two.

Taking guns off the street is an easier solution, maybe–but still. If you have to protect yourself, you might as well have the app to do it.