Zipcar’s Co-Founder: Carsharing Is An Exponential Solution To Climate Change

The latest climate change statistics are beyond depressing–so upsetting that you might want to take a Xanax or two before reading the World Bank’s 2012 report on all the nasty things that await us in a warming world that is nearly inevitable at this point. What can we do? World governments won’t help us–years of failed climate summits and missed opportunities for legislation have made that clear. City leaders are helping , but change needs to happen at an exponential pace.

Robin Chase, the co-founder of Zipcar and the founder of French peer-to-peer carsharing service Buzzcar, believes that carsharing–and resource-sharing in general–can provide at least some of that exponential change.

You can’t solve exponential problems with linear solutions.

In a presentation at the Mesh 2013 conference, Chase outlined Zipcar’s successes: 760,000 members, 11,000 cars, and for every well-used Zipcar, 20 people sell or avoid buying a car. Members also drive 80% fewer miles than if they were driving their own car because they’re paying costs in real time. And the kicker: Zipcar prevented 1.2 million metric tons of CO2 from being put into the atmosphere last year. That’s a week’s worth of emissions from the metro New York area.

Now imagine what a difference it could make if the majority of car-owning people in urban areas switched to carsharing instead. Chase quoted Stanford professor Banny Banerjee in her presentation: “You can’t solve exponential problems with linear solutions.” Chase’s response is that peer collaboration is the exponential solution.

She may be right. But less than half the world has access to the Internet. Even in Asia, which contains some of the fastest-growing cities in the world, Internet penetration is only 27.5%. Peer collaboration services often require Internet or smartphone access. So if the sharing economy–the mesh, the peer to peer economy, whatever you want to call it–is to really make an impact on the environment, one of two things needs to happen: universal Internet access or widespread access to these services through services like text messaging.