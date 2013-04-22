This Is What Facebook’s Green Roof Will Look Like

Like so many tech companies flush with cash, Facebook is expanding its headquarters in grand fashion–in this case, to a second campus that connects to the main one in Menlo Park, California. Architect Frank Gehry is designing the building (Warning: That PDF takes a long time to load), which Facebook describes as “a large, one room building that somewhat resembles a warehouse.” But we’re not so much interested in the interior of this particular building than what’s on top of it: a giant green roof that spans most of the 433,555 square foot structure.





It’s less a green roof than an entire park. It will include oak trees, a walking trail, furniture to lounge on–and like Google’s planned green roof, it will have kiosks and cafes, according to Greenbiz.





The roof will also be flush with flora and fauna. Facebook writes: “We’re planting a ton of trees on the grounds and more on the rooftop garden that spans the entire building.” Beyond the oak trees, we can’t say exactly what Facebook is planting, but we do know this: Menlo Park ordinances require 80% of the plantings to be either native or xeriscape, meaning they need little or no water.

For the sake of everyone working in the warehouse space below, let’s hope that the roof also has fast Wi-Fi and some decent workspaces. After all, ample sun is one of the more attractive features of Silicon Valley life.