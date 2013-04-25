Twitter Can Predict The Stock Market, If You’re Reading The Right Tweets

Earlier this week, the Associated Press Twitter account posted the following–false–message: “BREAKING: Two Explosions in the White House and Barack Obama is injured.” It didn’t take long for other sources to demonstrate that the president was fine and the AP account hacked, but it was long enough for the stock markets to take a nose dive. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes fropped by close to 1% , the equivalent of hundreds of billions of dollars changing hands.

The incident may prove that Twitter needs better security and algorithmic traders need better quality control, but it’s also evidence of something simpler: News impacts financial markets, and that news is increasingly breaking on Twitter. Dataminr–a social analytics company with clients in finance, government and the larger corporate world–takes this dynamic one step further. They use Twitter to beat the news. “It’s the lack of someone who is a news commentator or a news source saying it,” says Dataminr founder and CEO Peter Ted Bailey. “The point is the things that aren’t there.”

We look at every user across Twitter and understand everything that they’ve published and their relative influence on any topic.

Dataminr can find market-moving information not yet in the news because they aren’t limited to following some manageable group of friends or trusted accounts. They have access to the entire “Firehose” of Twitter’s approximately 200 million active users, and they use it. “We look at every user across Twitter and understand everything that they’ve published and their relative influence on any topic that we know and their local influence,” Bailey says.

The “we” that looks at that deluge of data isn’t Dataminr’s approximately 35 employees; it’s their algorithms. To understand how they work, it helps to have an example.

On March 8, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrived in Port Everglades, Florida, with 105 passengers and three crew members sick with norovirus. When that news broke, it sent Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd. Share prices tumbling by 2.9%. But Dataminr clients had the news 48 minutes earlier.

The tweet that tipped them off came at 1:00 p.m., from South Florida news channel WSVN: “Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas cruise ship has pulled into Port Everglades after an outbreak of norovirus on board.” Dataminr’s algorithm found that tweet, and not by searching for “norovirus” or “Royal Caribbean.” ”We detected a slight blip, linguistically,” Bailey tells me, again using “we” to denote the software. “And we saw that the source who published it was one that had local influence.”

The algorithm found that words within the tweet had some resemblance to tweets in the past that had turned out to be newsworthy, and that there was a clear immediate reaction to the tweet, though it had not yet rippled out to national news sources and market commentators.