What Happens When You Replace Food Aid With Cash Payments?

India has recently started a high-stakes social experiment. If it works, it could efficiently feed up to 90 million of India’s poorest people, provide them with bank accounts, and perhaps even eliminate government corruption.

Correction: This piece originally overstated the extent of the plans to modify the PDS. India is currently not replacing food aid with cash, and the electronic transfer pilot program in 20 states is aimed at pensions and stipends, not at aid programs. We regret the errors.

If it fails, India’s poor may be far worse off than they are today.

India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) is a large and bureaucratic system of providing food and other basics to the poor. Currently, people below the poverty line receive a ration card, through which they can purchase grains at lower prices. Critics say the system is inefficient and riddled with corruption, or “leakage”: middlemen siphon grains, shop owners overcharge, ration cards are traded for money, and more. For every dollar the PDS spends, some estimate that the poor get as little as $0.05 worth of food.

In addition to reducing inefficiency, economists say cash transfers eliminate the ‘paternalism’ inherent in food subsidy programs.

In several states, officials are beginning to experiment with some of the basic infrastructure that would be required, by using electronic payments instead of cash in pension and stipend programs. The program, which 20 Indian districts have been testing since January, is adapted from successful systems in Mexico and Brazil. India's finance minister, P. Chidambaram, has called cash transfers "nothing less than magical," since they will ensure people can reap the benefits of government programs.

In addition to reducing inefficiency, many economists say cash transfers eliminate the “paternalism” inherent in food subsidy programs. Instead of the state encouraging people to purchase grains, people can spend cash however they see fit. And in fact, well-designed cash transfer programs have been linked (PDF) with better childhood nutrition, improved living standards, and reduced child labor. Importantly, few recipients spend more on vices like alcohol, as cynics often contend.

However, to what extent can the Indian state deliver these theoretically impressive gains? Can a cash transfer system eliminate–or at least minimize–the corruption found in the PDS? More importantly, can it improve the nutrition of India’s poor?

To answer some of these questions, Reetika Khera, an economist at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, ran a survey across nine states. She asked PDS recipients how they would feel about receiving cash instead of food subsidies. Two-thirds of respondents wanted to continue receiving food, and the only state in which people preferred cash was Bihar, which has the highest leakage rate in the country.