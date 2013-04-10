Amtrak Just Had The Most Riders In A Month Ever

March was the best single month ever in the history of Amtrak, and October, December, and January each set records for their respective months, according to a company spokesperson.

All of that is despite the damage and closures caused by Sandy.

It’s also because Amtrak has been setting ridership records for just about every year for the past dozen years (chart), so any growth–whatever size–is also a new record. Amtrak set 11 consecutive monthly records in 2012. (PDF)

Amtrak reports ridership numbers by fiscal year. For the first six months of FY2013 (October 2012 to March 2013), Amtrak grew about 1% over the previous six months, putting the rail network on pace to break the 2012 yearly ridership record, despite Sandy. The damage from that storm shut down much of the northeast corridor, Amtrak’s busiest route, for days.

A statement from the company says 26 of 45 routes posted ridership increases and suggested its growth is evidence supporting more sustained capital funding for a passenger rail network.

Why is passenger rail on the rise? A recent Brookings Institution report found that airlines are scaling back on short-haul flights, which aren’t as profitable for carriers.