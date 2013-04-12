If You’re Going To Instagram Your Food, At Least Help End Hunger In The Process

Finally: All those silly pictures of food you keep sending on Instagram will be good for something.

FoodShareFilter is a new Instagram picture-filter with a purpose. Download it, and the proceeds go to an agricultural program in El Salvador run by Manos Unidas, a major charity.

“We wanted to get closer to younger people. With this in mind, we started to think about food porn and the way people upload their pics on Instagram,” says Nerea Cierco, digital creative director at DDB Spain, the agency that created the filter.

“They are used to improving their pics with touching and effects, and we know they are used to paying for these types of apps. So we thought there was opportunity to turn that action into help for others.”

When people take a photo of their food and use the filter, it applies a message saying “This picture helps millions of people not to suffer hunger” and uploads the image to Instagram.

It’s currently available through Google Play and the Apple Store in both Spanish and English versions. (DDB asked the companies to reduce, or forgive, their substantial cuts, but they declined).

Even so, Nerea expects to do similar campaigns in the future. “We think that nowadays we need to go to our target in a natural way. We have to talk to them like they talk to each other, in a way that is comfortable for them.”