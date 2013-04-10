5 Ways To Partner With a Huge Corporation Without Losing Your Soul

The nonprofit Khan Academy recently announced its first corporate partnership, with Bank of America. In exchange for significant financial consideration, BOA is featuring several Khan Academy videos on personal finance topics on a standalone website and showing them onscreen in 5,400 branches around the country, in concert with a series of seminars.

Over sandwiches in Bank of America’s tower at One Bryant Park, Khan explained the decision-making process to Co.Exist. “We were at first a little skeptical–is this going to be a big corporation telling us how to make our videos or what videos to make?” he asked. Here’s how they vetted the deal.

“It was a six-month vetting process. We were running various scenarios by them: Do you really want us to explain to your customers how to pay off your debt? Or every detail of a mortgage statement? We wanted to make sure we had complete editorial control.”

“The whole point of my making this a nonprofit was so that no one would question what we were into it for. You do sometimes see not-for-profits compromising their values in order to reach other goals. With this partnership, and even when talking to donors, we’re getting better at saying no to things that are distracting us from our mission, and they’re respecting us more for it. What this partnership showed me was that by not compromising our values, it actually put us in a stronger position, because the value of our brand is in the credibility and independence.”

“For us, the real value in this is the energy and expertise we get from them, and the co-awareness. We have 6 million users a month, but Bank of America has a relationship with one in two households in America. To see our brand in 5,400 branches, that is personally exciting to me. Even just among Bank of America’s 280,000 employees–if they all go home and work on Khan Academy with their kids, that will be significant.”