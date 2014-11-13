Which Countries Care Least–And Most–About The Environment?

No, according to a global survey of environmental attitudes, the answer is Mother Russia. When asked for their feelings about the environment, 15% of Russians said, well, they didn’t have any.

That factoid is one of many from this infographic from Jana, an agency in Boston that pays respondents by sending credit to their cell phones. It contacted at least 300 people in each of the countries here, working through network operators.





After Russia, 10% of Indians, and 9% of Pakistanis also said they didn’t have time for the environment, while only 1% of Vietnamese said that.





Concerns about energy efficiency vary widely. While 32% of Ugandans consider the issue when purchasing cars, only 5% of Brazilians do. The difference surely has something to do with price of fuel. Uganda imports most of its oil. Brazil is a net-exporter, and a biofuel superpower.





Respondents were asked whether they took the environment into account when making transport choices. 28% of Indians said they did, compared to only 4% of Brazilians.





Finally, the survey looked at recycling rates. 77% of Filipinos said they had recycled bottles, cans or glass in the previous week. And, again, Russians came in last (24% of respondents). They were also least concerned about whether purchases came in recyclable packaging (Russia has a 4% rate overall).