Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” Becomes Snoop Lion’s Hot Pockets Commercial

Along with the identity shift that made Snoop Dogg into Snoop Lion , has apparently come a more a laissez faire attitude toward the sanctity of the hits from the artist’s former life.

Case in point: Snoop has rewritten his 2004 hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in the service of Hot Pockets.

The new track, “Pocket Like It’s Hot” (that’s not an easy thing to write) and its accompanying video/commercial feature guests DeStorm Power and Andy Milonakis (who, via Three Loco recently harnessed another brand’s sonic ID for a comedy rap video).





Snoop is no stranger to brand partnerships, having lent his image to products from Colt 45 to Boost Mobile, and the associations between the Snoop (Dogg or Lion) lifestyle and the product in question here are undeniable. It’s the commitment to this particular endorsement that makes the effort special.

The video features Snoop (at one point riding a bike-crowave), DeStorm Power, and Milonakis, dancing, rapping, and posturing along with a giant Hot Pocket and several ladies. The song features the lyrics: “I’ve got the pockets in my arms/Settin’ off smoke alarms/And I eat ’em smokin hot/’Cause I got it going on,” among others.

Watch it below.