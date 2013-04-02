5 Ways To Make Money And Do Good

Does doing good equal a life of poverty? Or is it really possible to make a positive social impact without breaking the bank?

The good news is that it’s definitely possible. The bad news is that it ain’t easy. But, if you have the passion and determination, you can make money and make a difference along the way.

Here are five classic ways to make money and do good. Which model is the right fit for you?

The Moonlighter carries out the daytime hustle and does good after hours. They work a full-time job in the traditional economy, which enables them to dedicate time to their real passion in the evenings. The full-time job can be just about anything, and so can the after-hours pursuit. But it’s the side gig that provides motivation for the day job by bringing a longer-term purpose.

Character Traits: Capacity to handle an overstretched workload, ability to transition between passion and obligation, ability to adapt to different audiences seamlessly.

Opportunities: Moonlighters can keep their bank account full while also connecting insights from their day job to their passion projects. Innovation often happens at these unlikely intersections.

Challenges: Working two distinct careers can often wear one down, raising the chances of burning out and becoming disenfranchised.