Mango Health’s Quest To Turn Taking Your Pills Into A Game

Look in the iPhone app store and you’ll find an array of products intended to help patients remember their medications and ensure that side effects don’t overlap. Some of them are popular, and many have garnered four- and five-star ratings. None have become huge hits. No surprise there–medication adherence is a pretty dry subject. Mango Health , a startup loaded with employees who come from the gaming world, thinks it has created a product that can get people to care about taking their medication so much that they’ll use the Mango Health app every day. The key: game mechanics and a slick design.

Few people enjoy taking medication. It’s an interruption to daily life–a reminder that something is wrong. In the U.S., 75% of adults don’t take medications as prescribed, and 50% of people with chronic conditions don’t follow physician guidance about disease management. The result is a $300 billion burden on the health care system.

Mango Health believes the solution comes down to game mechanics. Before launching Mango Health, cofounder and CEO Jason Oberfest spent years in consumer product design and gaming, first at MySpace, and then at ngmoco, one of the earliest and largest mobile gaming companies.

“I really believed that the future of gaming was going to play out on mobile operating systems, much like I feel about health care now,” he says. “What interests me are any areas where there are large consumer pain points and really large structural industry challenges behind them. Consumer health is one of the largest, most interesting areas.”





I’ve watched early iterations of the Mango Health app evolve for months now; it’s well-designed and easy to use, even for an older crowd that might not be familiar with smartphones. Just enter in your medications and supplements and you’ll quickly learn whether they interact with each other (or anything else). Set a time each day to be reminded that it’s time to take your pills, and rack up points that can unlock the chance to win rewards (i.e. a giftcard from Target, which is Mango’s first brand partner). If you’re curious, you can compare your medication adherence to other Mango users.

The app’s stickiness relies on a few game design principles. First is the earned currency system. In many mobile games–and social games in general–players accumulate points that can be redeemed for items of value. The same principle is found in the Mango app, where users level up in order to win gifts and the opportunity to make charity contributions. The Mango app also leverages the idea of social comparison–in this case, by letting users see how their adherence compares to others. In a game, you might see social comparison manifested as a leaderboard, but that level of specificity doesn’t make sense in a health app.





The trend of making annoying, arduous, and boring tasks more game-like (known as gamification) has grown precipitously over the last few years, spurred on in part by Jane McGonigal’s 2010 TED talk about how gaming can make a better world. Not every gamified app is compelling–in many cases, sticking a points system and some badges on an app just makes it clunky. Mango Health has avoided that trap–most likely because of the gaming background of its founders (co-founder Gerald Cheong also came from ngmoco).