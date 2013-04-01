Connecting The Worlds Of For-Profit And Nonprofit For Greater Good

We live in a world where for-profits and not-for-profits occupy separate spheres, and we often focus more on their differences than on their similarities. What would happen if we stopped focusing on tax status, and took the best practices from each sector and began applying them to the other? Over the past decade, the nonprofit sector has been applying more lessons from the business world, and people in the NGO world are finding that there is value in learning from how the other half works. Rob Kaplan is a leader in this practice. The former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs, now a senior associate dean of external relations at Harvard Business School, doubles as an avid philanthropist and professor who teaches how valuable a person’s charitable work can be on one’s professional and personal life. He believes current and future business leaders don’t need to be just the most skilled, but also make the greatest positive impact on the world.

While at Goldman Sachs, Kaplan harnessed his passion for bettering the community by joining his first nonprofit board. Using a business approach on the board of Everybody Wins, he advised the organization’s leadership by helping them more effectively combat the literacy gap. He addressed the need for secondary education support in low-income families by collaboratively building the TEAK Fellowship from scratch.





And he eagerly accepted the challenge to influence medical research as Chairman of Project ALS, despite his lack of expertise, “Neurodegenerative disease research is extremely complicated, and I’ve found that I may know nothing about a subject, but if I have a passion to learn, I’ll learn enough to make an impact.” Every step of the way he used his knowledge to increase an organization’s effectiveness while learning new things about himself that he took back to the business world, making him a stronger leader and overall better professional. “I don’t know if I’m by myself so generous,” he says. “I would say I’m trying to make a positive impact and I find I perform at a much higher level if I have an aspiration to make an impact.”

Ultimately, this range of philanthropic activity led him to Bill Draper and Robin Richard’s venture philanthropy firm, now Draper Richards Kaplan. The firm is at the forefront of the venture philanthropy movement, an emerging field that is re-imagining the collaboration between business and nonprofits. Think of how microfinance revolutionized giving by applying lending ideas to a sector in a way that was once considered impossible or inefficient: venture philanthropy is rethinking how to invest in organizations in a way that yields the highest impact. Nonprofits are not the only entities with social missions, and the rise of for-profit social enterprises has also created a need for firms such as DRK to help fund the best of them. DRK works closely to develop 12 early stage nonprofits each year, providing organizations such as Kiva, Design that Matters and Little Kids Rock not only with funds necessary to move forward but high-level thinking and mentoring to encourage social change.

Kaplan saw firsthand the power DRK has had in creating social change thru the funding, and sought to maximize these important learnings. One way to effect and amplify social change is by creating a firm to fund the very best emerging social entrepreneurs. Another way would be to actually create social entrepreneurs (or at least encourage new business professionals to be more socially conscious) by reaching them while they’re still in school. Discovering that teaching would fulfill a hunger that working in finance could not, Kaplan made the transition to Harvard’s Business School in 2005.

Kaplan’s courses focus on applying leadership techniques, with each class including at least one nonprofit case study. Illustrating the similarities between the two sectors facilitates an understanding that business approaches are not only desperately needed in the nonprofit world, but relevant and transferable. HBS students are also taught that service is not a false choice, where time and energy committed to charitable works means less time and energy spent on furthering their careers. Rather, committing to social causes can actually bolster their professional and personal lives, and provide opportunities for leadership positions not afforded to them in their early careers.

Kaplan dispels his student’s hesitations to work in nonprofits, using an inspirational ultimatum. “Your involvement is going to make the difference between these problems getting solved and not getting solved.” As leaders learn to fuse the worlds of business and nonprofit, Kaplan believes doors will open–increasing our positive impact on the world.