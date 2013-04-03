How To Power 10 Million Off-Grid African Homes In 10 Years

In the startup world, few words are wiser than “don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

Editor’s Note This piece is part of Change Generation, our series on inspiring young entrepreneurs. Read more stories here.

The sentiment echoes General George S. Patton’s famous words–“a good plan implemented today is better than a perfect plan implemented tomorrow”–and functions as a rallying cry for follow-through. But just as important is recognizing when your good plan isn’t good enough and finding the resolve to change it on the fly.

That’s what Erica Mackey and Off.Grid:Electric learned in their effort to deliver clean energy to the world’s rural poor. With a cue from the mobile phone industry, the Tanzania-based company has transformed yesterday’s good plan into tomorrow’s best hope for clean, affordable energy in off-grid Africa–and they’re implementing it today.





“The poorest people people pay the most money for the dirtiest power,” says Mackey, the 30-year-old COO. “And these people are technically the most risk averse, because anything they lose is a huge hit to them. What we do is centralize that risk. And that allows us to serve the people the national grid doesn’t find profitable.”

Here’s how it works: rather than relying on selling gadgets, which can become outdated and which typically cost more than the average rural Tanzanian could afford, Off.Grid:Electric sells prepaid solar-powered electric services to people in rural areas, powered from what they call M-Power Hubs. These are people who would otherwise be using kerosene lamps for lighting and back-up generators to charge cell phones. Whereas it could cost between $600 and $800 for someone to connect to the national grid, the most basic OGE plan costs $6 to install and $1.25 a week for two lights and a cell-phone charger. Prices increase based on the type of service a user wants (television, additional lighting, radio, etc.), but because the user never owns any of the products, costs stay low–and the user doesn’t need to become an expert in solar repair.

Incorporated in 2011, Off.Grid:Electric is the brainchild of founders Xavier Helgelsen (who previously created Better World Books), Joshua Pierce, and Mackey. Mackey met Helgelsen at Oxford’s Saïd Business School, where each was attending on a Skoll Fellowship. Helgelsen and Pierce met through their wives. Together the three founders developed an award-winning project to retrofit Tanzania’s off-grid cell phone towers as solar charging hubs and then disperse the energy to nearby communities.

But there was a problem: most towers were too far from residences, and running distribution lines would be cost prohibitive. Furthermore, using towers as hubs ignores one of solar’s greatest assets: its portability. With the help of technology company Fosera, OGE developed systems they could deploy directly inside users’ homes. And by studying how mobile phone usage spread in emerging markets in East Africa and Bangladesh, they honed their business plan.