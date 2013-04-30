The Part Of The Internet You Don’t See Lets Machines Talk To Each Other–And Will Change The World

The “industrial Internet” is the idea of connecting millions of machines–railroad cars, wind turbines, MRI scanners, you name it–to a network, extending today’s connectivity to factories, hospitals, buildings, and much else. According to Jon Bruner it is “machines becoming nodes on pervasive networks that use open protocols.” And, to many others, it is as a big a deal as the Internet itself: essentially completing a job that’s only half-finished with web sites, email, Twitter, and so on.

“The same changes in software and networks that brought about decades of Silicon Valley innovation are now reordering the machines around us,” Bruner, an editor at O’Reilly Media, says.

For a sense of what these changes might mean, take a look at Bruner’s excellent (and free) recent report. He writes about how the industrial Internet might improve efficiency and system visibility (allowing managers, for example, to understand their power supplies, as well as what’s happening in the factory). He explores some possible problems, notably around security. And he runs through dozens of examples of how it could affect particular industries. Below are a few highlights:

Connecting up every device in the energy system, from solar panels to washing machines, will improve efficiency, reduce outages, and allow utilities to better cope with spikes in demand and supply. Smart machines will take power when it’s cheapest, and when it’s cleanest, Bruner says. It should also make energy markets more transparent, down to the household level–a problem up to now.

Nest’s learning thermostat is an early example of a building control that saves energy and stores preferences. Bruner says future systems will patch in data from weather forecasts, carry out thermal modeling, and predict hourly electricity prices, running expensive-to-operate machines like air conditioners in the morning (when prices are good), and letting temperatures drift up a little in the afternoon (when they’re highest).

The industrial Internet will also allow utilities to have a much better view of their network, Bruner says. Instead of monthly read-outs of of customer usage, they’ll have them every 15 minutes, for example. He quotes an electrical engineer from Colorado, who says utilities will be more responsive. “Previously, we didn’t know what was going on at the customer level. Imagine trying to operate a highway system if all you have are monthly traffic readings for a few spots on the road. But that’s what operating our power system was like.”

Bruner says “the car in the era of the industrial Internet will be a platform–an environment that links software to the car’s physical machinery, that understands conditions outside the car, and that serves as a safe interface to the driver.” Vehicles will have greater “contextual awareness” (for other road users, for example), and become more service-oriented. Instead of hardware replacements, cars will be upgraded with software (for example, their entertainment systems).