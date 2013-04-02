Scientists Have Created An Invisibility Cloak; It’s Just Very Very Small

Researchers at the University of Texas have created what their PR office calls an “invisibility cloak.”

It actually only cloaks objects from microwaves, but the goal of true invisibility is clearly in the sights of lead researcher Andrea Alú. His TedX talk “On the Road to Invisibility” contains numerous references to H.G. Well’s “Invisible Man”:

But although the press release opens with a reference to Harry Potter, it ends with a catch:

“In principle this technique could also be used to cloak light. In fact, metascreens are easier to realize at visible frequencies than bulk metamaterials, and this concept could put us closer to a practical realization,” Alú said. “However, the size of the objects that can be efficiently cloaked with this method scales with the wavelength of operation, so when applied to optical frequencies we may be able to efficiently stop the scattering of micrometer-sized objects.”

A micrometer being one 1/10,000th of a centimeter. With my vision, I’d say objects that small are already invisible.