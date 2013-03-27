Check Out This Gorgeous Wooden Bike

Today in bike porn: This beautiful, wooden bike designed and built by Yojiro Oshima, an industrial design student in Tokyo who created the bike for his final project before graduation.

According to the blog Bicycle Design, the goal of the project was to create a design that reaps the benefits of both a beam frame (which looks like this) and a standard frame, so the bike can absorb large impacts while remaining a firm, steady ride.





The details of the handlebars, which include antler-like armrests, and the wheels and rims, are particularly elegant. To reassure any doubters, Oshima himself left the following comment on the Bicycle Design post: “It is all hand made.”





Hopefully he’ll drop a video soon of the machine in action.