Ur Mom: Correcting The Grammar Of Graffiti

To participate in the global culture of cool, learning English is a must. But the process of learning English itself isn’t very cool.





An English tutoring company is trying to rebrand English grammar with a provocative campaign featuring pictures of London graffiti, marked up for grammatical correctness. Online tutoring site The Tutor Crowd has a Tumblr dedicated to the imagery: someone’s scrawl of “SO HOT RITE NOW” has the ‘E’ excised and a ‘GH’ added in. An apostrophe is added to help express something unprintable about “Sams” / “Sam’s” dad. You get the idea.





The company is one of many online classrooms for private tutors that have popped up recently, allowing students to search for the ideal tutor based on subject and learning needs. Tutors cost upwards of $35 an hour (converting from pounds). Whether the tutoring works or not, London’s graffiti has never been more correct.



