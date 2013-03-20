It’s Alive! This 3-D Printed House Builds More Houses

Who will build the world’s first 3-D printed house? The answer gets less certain with each passing month. Just this week, a third team, Dutch architecture firm DUS , announced that it was tossing its hat into the ring, revealing plans to break ground on a design for a 3-D printed house on one of Amsterdam’s iconic canals within the next six months.

The firm will be competing to finish its design before two other firms get there first: including Dutchman Janjaap Ruijssenaars’s Möbius-strip shaped Landscape House, and London-based Softkill Design’s fibrous, naturalistic ProtoHouse.





A Softkill architect had gone on the record saying that the Landscape House shouldn’t be thought of as the first 3-D printed house, even if it were successful, since so much of the house’s construction relies on poured concrete. But it doesn’t seem like the same criticism could be leveled at the DUS house; it plans to print all the home components onsite, using a massive printer called the KamerMaker, which rests inside a shipping container. On their website, they describe the machine as “a real architectural pavilion” that could play host to events. “In other words: The KamerMaker itself is a pavilion, that can reproduce small pavilions!”

“This year we want to print the entire facade and the first room bit by bit,” DUS architect Hedwig Heinsman told Dezeen. “Then in the following months and years we will print other rooms.”





The house will function as an event space and 3-D printing laboratory to explore new techniques and showcase them to the public.