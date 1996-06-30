Change — or die! You can almost hear Bill Gates’s voice all the way from Redmond. He’s screaming at his platoons of programmers, arms waving, eyes blazing. The future is on the line. The market for business software is slowing down, and unless the home market opens up…the consequences are ugly.

But opening up the home market means opening up Microsoft’s culture. It means, wonder of wonders, letting women into the ranks. In fact, when you think about Microsoft in the year 2000, it means that the future of the boys’ division (operating systems) is in the hands of the girls’ division (consumer products) — because that’s where the growth is. So it is change — or die! (And now that Bill and Melinda have little Jennifer to take care of, the future is really in the hands of the girls’ division. You can almost hear Bill’s voice again, this time screaming at a hapless nanny, “Change her — or die!”)

Meanwhile, in the San Francisco offices of Levi Strauss & Company, the same message is being spoken — although much more softly. If Levi’s is known for anything, it’s heart. This is a company that articulates its values clearly and lives its aspirations religiously. It’s also a company that realizes it has to (you guessed it) change or die! Levi’s wants to change everything. It is pursuing the most ambitious, humane, dramatic big-company change program in business today.

In fact, it’s the same story everywhere — around the country and around the world. In Memphis, Tennessee, at a remarkable specialty-chemicals company called Buckman Labs, CEO Bob Buckman is turning the organization upside down so it can compete on knowledge. In Tokyo, from his base at the United Nations University, business activist Gunter Pauli is working to proliferate a radically new model for manufacturing that not only changes everything — but also uses everything. In Denmark, entrepreneur Lars Kolind dis-organized his company — and keeps dis-organizing it — on the theory that no one should get too comfortable. Meanwhile back in Boston, on the campus of the Harvard Business School, Professor Len Schlesinger advises everyone who hates their boss (and that’s pretty much everyone) to stop trying to change the boss — and change themselves instead! (You don’t, however, have to die.)

