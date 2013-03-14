Forget Saving The World, This Robot Will Pour You A Drink

From robots that deliver aid , to robots that can save your life , we write about world-changing bots often. But occasionally an artificially intelligent creature comes along that can do more than guard the oceans or take your pulse . It can pour you a drink.

Currently shaking it up on Kickstarter, the Bartendro is a machine for mixing drinks by remote control–from your phone or tablet. The key device is a dispenser unit that pumps liquid and measures it out to a precise amount. To make your machine, you rig several dispensers together–one, three, seven, 15–depending on how drunk you want to get. The kit includes pipes, router board, a cheap computer, and a metal frame to hold the thing together.

Its creators, Rob Kaye and Pierre Michael, say they want to “get rid of the guesswork and messiness” of making cocktails, and develop something more exact. Michael, who has a background in robotics, machined several of the flowmeters, valves, and pumps himself, while Kaye supplied the software. Their design is open-source: They hope to improve the machine over time, as other collaborators get involved.

The Bartendro can’t cope with carbonated fluids yet–but who wants a nasty cola mixer anyway?

There are a few other drinkbots in development, as this recent BarBot event shows. But, with the ability to make up to 200 drinks a night, Bartendro looks like a winner to us.