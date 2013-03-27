Gorgeous Tattoos To Cover The Scars Of Breast Cancer Survivors [NSFW]

Of the 2.6 million women in the United States who have survived breast cancer, 56% live with post-surgery scars (and, sometimes, no nipples). Personal Ink (P.INK) is a new group bringing together survivors and tattoo artists.

The video follows 47-year-old Molly Ortwein as she visits the Unfamous Miami parlor, in Miami Beach. “I’m getting this tattoo to have something else, instead of these big scars staring at me,” Ortwein says.

“Tattoos can help in the healing process, if you’ve gone through a cancer or a surgery,” says artist Colby Butler. P.INK has an extensive Pinterest site full of design ideas and personal stories. It was set up by advertising agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky, and David Clark Cause.





“We created P.INK because we realized there are probably countless survivors in Molly’s situation–people who likely haven’t had a sense of control over their experience for a long time,” says Noel Franus, at CPB. “This sets them up for an act of creative reinvention, empowerment, and healing.”