New York’s Ban On Big Sugar-Filled Drinks Voided By The Courts

The day before the ban was supposed to go into effect, a court ruled that the law–which would have made it illegal to sell large sodas and other sweetened beverages– was “arbitrary and capricious.”

The law would prevent the sale of sugar-sweetened beverages larger than 16 ounces at any store that sold prepared food (this made for some confusing issues with large coffees).

The large soda ban was a secondary measure after Bloomberg’s plans for a soda tax failed. Despite the fact that Coke has embraced the idea that its product might not be the best for you, it and other soda companies fought the policy hard in the courts and in the court of public opinion. For the time being, they’ve won.