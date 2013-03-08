Ending Violence Against Women To Create Development

Violence, sadly, is one thing that unites women around the world. One in three women will experience violence in her lifetime. That is 1 billion women.

International Women’s Day 2013 comes a few months after an unprecedented wave of global outrage at the rape and murder of a young woman in Delhi. Before that, the shooting of 15-year old Malala Yousafzai provoked protests across Pakistan and a feeling of shock, and solidarity with her plight, around the world. While the reaction has been unprecedented, this kind of violence–to our shame–is not at all rare.

Women and men are increasingly united in our call to end violence against women. To achieve this, we need to completely transform the conditions, the environment, that actually makes this violence possible.

Violence against women and girls is a global problem, and ending it requires a “big picture” approach. A common theme is the need for institutional reform: Victims of violence often find it extremely difficult to obtain justice, whether due to inadequate legal frameworks or to failures by the police and judiciary. In some countries, domestic violence isn’t even recognised as a crime. It is sadly not surprising that much violence that women suffer is never reported to the authorities, and that perpetrators go unpunished.

Conflict and environmental degradation compound the problem in many contexts, leaving women even more vulnerable to violence. Soldiers and militias commonly use rape as a weapon of war. As climate change affects the availability of water, food, and firewood, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, women have to travel longer distances to fetch supplies, putting them at greater risk of molestation, harassment, rape, and beatings.

We cannot treat these issues in isolation; they are part of a bigger picture of systemic discrimination against women. Different forms of violence against women, in different places, are all rooted in deeply ingrained social norms that portray women as less than men.

These norms, often embedded in traditional or religious discourses, create an environment where unequal treatment is acceptable. They strip away women’s autonomy, denying their fundamental right to self-determination. Violence–whether in the form of beatings, bullying, forced marriage or female infanticide–becomes a tool to keep women and girls “in their place.”