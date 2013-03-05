Nick Kristof Explains Why He’s Using Video Games To Help Women In The Developing World

Yesterday saw the launch of Half the Sky, a Facebook game that follows on the heels of New York Times journalist Nick Kristof‘s book of the same name. The game follows a fictional woman named Radhika, described as “a simple woman from India who wants to make things better … for both herself and women worldwide.” Action taken in-game can also be taken in real life. If, for instance, you collect books for girls in the game, that can trigger a real-world donation to Room to Read.