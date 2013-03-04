This Viral Video Will Change How You Think About Wealth Distribution in the U.S.

Ready to get mad? Here’s 6 minutes and 24 seconds of outrage in the form of a simple animated infographic video with narration that illustrates the extreme wealth concentration among a tiny percentage of the U.S. population. The narrator gains effectiveness by pointing out that 92% of Americans agree a far smoother distribution of wealth would be preferable.
The video, posted by an anonymous YouTube account known only as Politizane, was produced last November, but it seems to have begun rocketing around the web when it was shared two days ago on Reddit and subsequently on Upworthy, a startup dedicated to spreading socially redeeming memes.