The Truth About 5 Hour Energy, And All The Other Questionable Supplements You Take

Prescription medication sometimes comes with nasty side effects, but at least consumers can rest assured that the ingredients are well-regulated by the FDA; chances are, that Xanax isn’t laced with pesticides. And then there’s the $36 billion industry of unregulated supplements–the multivitamins, Red Bulls, and Five Hour Energy drinks of the world.

The subhead of this post initially described supplements as “entirely unregulated by the FDA.” This was incorrect and we regret the error. Though they are not regulated with the same standards as food or drugs, the FDA does say that “the manufacturer of a dietary supplement or dietary ingredient is responsible for ensuring that the product is safe before it is marketed” and tales “action against any unsafe dietary supplement product after it reaches the market.”

LabDoor, a startup in the latest class of health tech accelerator Rock Health, is attempting to shed some light on the market with a website and app that grades these unregulated products based on ingredients, efficacy, and safety. Think of it as the GoodGuide for supplements, though LabDoor is less focused on environmental issues.

Check out the LabDoor site and you can see that 5 Hour Energy gets a C grade–it has a high clinical efficacy but low ingredient safety profile. Bayer’s One-A-Day Womens 50 Plus Advantage, on the other hand, gets an A minus for high clinical efficacy and mostly safe ingredients. All products tested by LabDoor come directly from store shelves. The company doesn’t yet have equipment in-house for testing, instead using outside labs in California and Michigan (Thanedar co-founded the latter FDA-registered product safety lab in a previous life).

Founder Neil Thanedar and his team have tested over 100 products so far. That’s about 20% to 30% of the supplement market. The goal is to get to over 1,000 products, or over 80% of the market.

The results of Thanedar’s testing are unsettling, to say the least. Over 70% of products tested displayed inaccurate data, and over 90% had heavy metal or pesticide contamination.

The site is in very early beta right now, and features are limited. In the future, data like FDA reporting (recalls, false advertising claims, etc.) and manufacturing purity (presence of contaminants like pesticides, arsenic, and heavy metals) will be available. In the sidebar above (click to enlarge), you can see what a full report for Red Bull will look like, complete with an ingredients list and user reviews.





Other premium features will include a tracking tool that lets users follow updates on specific products, a comparison tool, and a recommendation feature. Science-minded users will also be able to get the nitty-gritty details on ingredients and their potential effects.