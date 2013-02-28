7 Kids Changing Science For The Better

On Wednesday, 16-year-old Jack Andraka outdid himself: After creating an incredibly cheap, accurate, and easy-to-use pancreatic cancer sensor, the young scientist announced onstage at TED that he is developing a Star Trek-style tricorder along with a handful of other Intel International Science and Engineering Fair finalists. Impressive as Andraka’s accomplishments are, he’s not the only brilliant kid in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) space.

While STEM educationfaces a legitimate crisis in the U.S. (especially among young women), take some comfort in the fact that geniuses in the next generation are still rising to the top and doing some impressive things. Check out the kids doing STEM on steroids in the slide show above–and imagine how many others there might be if more than one in four high schoolers were interested in pursuing a STEM career.