Ranking The World’s Biggest Food Companies On How They Treat The Developing World

Here are the big takeaways from the Behind the Brands rankings, which rate companies based on seven criteria that address sustainable agriculture issues: women (welfare and inclusion in the supply chain), small-scale farmers (sustainable production, providing a decent income), farm workers (fair working conditions and income), water, land (supply chains free of land grabs that violate rights), climate change, and transparency. Note: the rankings look only at company commitments and policy, not at actual practices. So take all of this with a big grain of salt.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone who keeps track of sustainability in the food and beverage industry that Nestle, Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Pepsico score the top spots. But as you can see, they don’t actually score that well–none manage to get a rating of “good” in any of the categories, and all of them score poorly on issues related to land.

Nestle scored poorly on the “land” issue because Oxfam believes that it “shows no understanding of how changes in land use affect people and the planet.” Unilever scores a notch higher for efforts to take on deforestation. But, says Oxfam: “It needs to explicitly commit to addressing land disputes in its supply chain.” In general, both companies lack company policies that address exploitation of agricultural workers and women.

Water is a big issue for most of the companies. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have policies that monitor their impact on local water access and Nestle has supplier water management guidelines, but that’s it. While Oxfam didn’t investigate this itself, Nestle has been accused of mismanaging water in areas that already have a limited supply (specifically, by taking up 50% of the bottled water market in Pakistan, where it bottles water next to areas that have little access to safe water.)

Five of the companies (Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Danone, Unilever, Mars) keep track of and report agricultural emissions, but only Unilever has committed to slicing greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2020. None of the companies have policies to help farmers address climate change.

None of the companies are attempting to find out how women are working in their supply chains–information that could help them determine if women are being excluded exploited, or underpaid.