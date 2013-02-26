The Airport Of The Future Is Actually Fun To Be In

If you’ve ever wondered how a bottle of duty-free vodka finds its way to your departing gate (and back into your arms) at a big international airport, or how it’s possible that you can have gastronomic delights delivered to you–on demand, in coach!–on Virgin flights, then maybe you also question (aloud, I hope) a few other things concerning your airport experience.

Maybe you wonder why someone can’t find you as you enter the terminal to whisk away your bags, leaving you free to move about unencumbered by bulky luggage or even your ever-present laptop.

Maybe you wonder why, if there’s already a separate security lane for VIPs, unescorted minors, and prisoners, you can’t have a quicker pass through security as well.

Maybe you wonder why you can’t have a meal of your choice delivered to you at the gate.





For all you daydreamers, the time to start believing may be sooner than you think. As an architect who designs airports for a living, I and my colleagues at Gensler believe we’ve entered an era of “terminal bliss.” It’s a state of joy that comes from being in an airport that excites and caters to that all-important you. What is this wonderland? Call it “My Airport.”

It may sound ridiculous, but it’s actually sound business. Airport operators, owners, and developers all over the world are realizing that people will indeed spend time–and good money–at an airport if you give them something to be blissful about: top-notch retail and cuisine, spas and other retreats, even nine holes played out under the roar of jetliners. Airports in Europe have led the global pack in blissful consumer spending. In 2010, they reported revenues of about $7 billion on airport concessions and food/beverage sales alone, according to Airports Council International. In the Asia-Pacific region, that number was $6 billion in 2010. In North America: $1.7 billion.

But along with that “something for everyone” approach to building a better airport terminal experience is a subtle, yet powerful, movement toward better details. It’s a focus on “personal touch” and the idea that it’s possible for airports to deliver a concierge-like experience to travelers–all travelers, not just VIPs and first-class denizens–as well. And airlines are starting to come onboard with this thinking too, realizing that the battle for future passengers may not be won on price, but on how happy, and special, people feel.