That Great Super Bowl Ad About Farmers Got Something Wrong: The Farmers

The fact is, more than 70% of the farm workers in America today were born in Mexico (PDF). Does Harvey’s list of attributes of farmers apply to them? Certainly as much as it applied to any white farm workers. But it’s hard to find a Latino face in the entire ad.

So, the Latino advocacy organization Cuentame has re-cut the spot, but with pictures that more accurately reflect the ethnic composition of who is actually growing America’s food. Then we can praise the actual farmers who, in Harvey’s words, “finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday noon, then, pain’n from ‘tractor back,’ put in another 72 hours.”