How The Social Sector Can Better Use Data

The world is awash in data. Every day data is generated from sensors measuring our climate, energy usage, geo location, and physical and emotional well-being. Some people have said that data is the new oil . But this vast amount of diverse information is–unlike oil–not in-and-of-itself highly valuable. In the oil metaphor, big data is more like the Earth’s crust; while it covers every square inch of our planet, only a few select areas contain anything valuable under the surface.

In every sector of society, organizations are increasingly turning to those that can help them gather, analyze, and translate their data into meaningful statements about their customers, competitors, and the market. IBM is perhaps the best known of these data oracles, companies that help translate the vast amounts of information into something useful while aiding in the cultivation of that which is important for each distinct application.

The nonprofit sector’s lack of understanding keeps data-driven decision-making on the sidelines.

While for-profit companies and governments are able to engage in “building a smarter planet” with the likes of IBM, nonprofits and the organizations that make up the social sector lack the means to engage such sophisticated talent. And yet money is not the major factor keeping the social sector from embracing the data age. It is instead the sector’s lack of understanding–both implementing organizations and the donor community alike–with regard to how data can impact effectiveness, which keeps data-driven decision-making on the sidelines.

Herein lies the great, unexplored data field just waiting to be tapped.

This is not to say that the social sector is unconcerned with data. For decades everyone from the U.S. government, the World Bank, and the Gates Foundation, to small nonprofits across the world and boutique firms specializing in program monitoring and evaluation (M&E) have attempted to objectively demonstrate and understand the impact of social change interventions. Despite spending tens of millions of dollars on these efforts, it remains unsolved. There is still no consensus on what makes for quality M&E.

What is more, the effort to understand effectiveness is largely an accountability measure put in place by donors to ensure that the funding they disburse is used appropriately. While that is a perfectly understandable and warranted expectation, it limits the landscape of data discovery and the potential to gain greater understanding of how to effect social change. Consider what we could learn and how much more effective our efforts could be if the push to collect data were part of a pure science study instead of an exercise in responsible accounting.

Social change is brought about through the construction of complex systems. These systems include social entrepreneurs, funders and investors, partner organizations, policy makers, academics, community groups, and media outlets. These actors play a powerful role in the shaping of a given intervention and its subsequent uptake in society. None, however, is more influential that the social entrepreneur who crystalizes the insight and instigates the change. This entrepreneur (or group of entrepreneurs) is largely responsible for building the network of other actors around their insight, and yet we know little about the when, why, and how of that experience.