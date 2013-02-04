Watch The Even More Anti-Consumption SodaStream Ad The Super Bowl Didn’t Want You To See

During the Super Bowl, home soda maker SodaStream aired an ad to the effect that using their product (recently redesigned by Yves Behar) would result in millions of fewer plastic bottles. This was illustrated by huge amounts of anonymous soda bottles exploding as people used their soda stream.

However, the company first submitted the video at the top of this post, which more explicitly calls out the companies that actually make the soda that goes in the plastic bottles. But that ad was rejected, presumably because it called out two major Super Bowl sponsors.

Besides using a soda stream, there’s lots we can do to reduce our plastic waste: use it to make roads, or bridges, or simply find new, more sustainable ways of making it.