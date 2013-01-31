France Will Force All Businesses To Turn The Lights Off At Night

The French government has just announced that all shops and offices will be forced to turn off their lights at 1 a.m. every night (we told you they were considering this earlier). The move will do wonders to the country’s power consumption, as the Guardian reports:
The move, announced on Wednesday, is expected to save 250,000 tonnes of CO2 – enough energy to power 750,000 French households for a year.
Imagine a city skyline at night, but completely dark. The pictures when the law takes effect–on July 1–should be astounding, and less fraught than the pictures of the New York skyline completely dark after Sandy.