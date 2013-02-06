These Abstract Paintings Were Made By People Having Sex

“Love Is art,” declares each one of Jeremy Brown’s paintings produced with a uniquely intimate methodology: two lovers going at it, using their bodies as the brush. But with Brown’s kit that lets the world make the paintings at home, Love Is Art is business, too.





An abstract painter, Brown was making paintings for a living, but he says the ones he made in bed with lovers–“for the most part it was an exclusive relationship at the time of creation,” he notes–were just a hobby. Then, a friend saw one and wanted to make one herself with her husband. Brown improvised a kit with everything she would need–a tarp to protect the bedroom from splashes of paint, canvas, a bottle of all-natural, body-safe paint, and two pairs of disposable slippers to get between the tarp and the bathroom. His friend loved the kit so much, Brown figured there would be a market for it.

He was right. “To date we’ve sold over 50,000 units worldwide and growing fast,” Brown told me in an email. He’s moved the business from a home studio to a 5,000-square-foot warehouse.

Brown was kind enough to walk me through how a couple might use the Love Is Art kit: “Once everything is laid out, the couple will pour the paint directly onto the canvas, and then use their bodies to move it around and across the canvas, creating an abstract image.” Then, “throw the disposable slippers on and walk to the shower or bath to wash each other,” his website adds.





Simple enough (the lack of sexiness of disposable slippers aside), and maybe a no-brainer gift for couples looking to spice it up. It’s more interactive than lingerie, (perhaps) less kinky than a sex toy, and not as professionally risky as taking photos of the act. And unlike photos, your friends won’t be quite so revolted if you hang the paintings on the wall–abstract art as sexual humble brag.

Kits start at $89 and come in a range of canvas and paint color pairings. Perhaps the “Signature Series”–with a canvas hand-painted in red hearts–is just the thing for your loved one on February 14. Valentine’s Day ties with Christmas as Brown’s busiest times, after all. For Brown, more love means more business. “As far as I’m concerned, every day should be Valentine’s,” he says.