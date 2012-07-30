How Zach Anner and Reddit Cofounder Alexis Ohanian Are Reinventing the Travel Show for the Web

Like a lot of people, Zach Anner has fond memories of going on summer vacations with his family as a child. The Internet personality and once and future travel show host, formerly of Rollin’ with Zach on the Oprah Winfrey Network, recalls a trip to Europe in particular that first set him on his unlikely career path.

“When I was little we used to go on vacations all the time. My Dad took us to Europe twice and that was when I made my first travel show,” he says. “It was just me trying to get down the cobble streets of Rome.”

Born with cerebral palsy and bound to a wheelchair, traveling for Anner is even more of a chore than it is for most. But despite the inherent inconvenience of the prospect, the 27-year old filmmaker and sometime comedian has become famous for making travelogues that are unusually funny, upbeat and off kilter. In 2010, Anner became a national sensation when his video entry for the contest Your OWN Show: Oprah’s Search for the Next TV Star went viral. But after Rollin’ With Zach made its premiere on cable last December, a modest viewership cut the journey short. The series was canceled after six episodes. Now he’s back with a new show in which the internet acts as travel agent, local guide and co-pilot.

“After the Oprah show was canceled I knew that I wanted to make another travel show, but I didn’t know how it was going to happen,” Anner says. “I just knew that there was so much we hadn’t gotten to explore.”

The opportunity for a second act came via Anner’s friendship with Alexis Ohanian, the young entrepreneur and investor who co-founded the influential social news website Reddit. Reddit and its passionate user community had been key in getting Anner’s original OWN pitch off the ground.

“I sent him an email after I saw the original video saying ‘Hey, I’m the cofounder of Reddit. You’re awesome. Let me know if I can ever help,’” Ohanian recalls. “He’s a supremely talented guy and I thought he really deserved a show.”

The two kept talking after Rollin’ with Zach went off the air. Both were interested in making a follow up to the series, but they knew they had to do things differently this time. Since it had been the Internet that made Anner a star in the first place, both felt that it should have played a bigger role in the show itself.