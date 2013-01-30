advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What Fuels Peugeot’s Latest Car? Air

Car companies are experimenting with compressed air as a fuel source. But will this new fuel source actually work?

What Fuels Peugeot’s Latest Car? Air
By Michael J. Coren1 minute Read

Hydrogen. Lithium. Solar. Flywheels. Ethanol. Now add compressed air to the list of possible energy sources that will propel future vehicles. French automaker PSA Peugeot announced this month it will build a hybrid gasoline vehicle that can store energy as compressed air. The air-hybrid car, the AFP reports, should achieve 81 miles per gallon, while emitting just a fraction of the carbon dioxide per mile of conventional vehicles. “This breakthrough technology…represents a key step towards the two-liter-per-hundred-kilometer car by 2020,” said Chief Executive Philippe Varin at a press conference.

advertisement

The “breakthrough,” however, has been a long time coming. Like many auto technologies, the first versions were tested in the mid-1800s without ever gaining much traction. Although materials and engineering are better now, today’s engines work in a similar way. Fresh air is pumped into a chamber under high pressure, and then released into “combustion” chambers where the air forces down pistons and turns the wheels.

It would seem that compressed air has plenty going for it: It’s compact, emissions-free (except for the energy to compress the air) and dirt cheap compared to the typical $11,000 lithium battery pack. But that has not inspired many carmakers to jump on the technology.


It turns out it’s hard to match the efficiency or the energy density of rival batteries or liquid fuels: “Air compressors are one of the least-efficient machines to convert electricity to work,” said Harold Kung, professor of chemical and biological engineering at Northwestern University, to the AP. “Why not use the electricity directly, as in electric cars? From an energy utilization point of view, the compressed (air) car does not make sense.” And Indian carmaker Tata has reported they’ve struggled to get enough compressed air energy into their Airpod (although the buglike three-seater should go on sale soon).

Despite their drawbacks, compressed-air cars (you can see a line developed by the firm MDI) are cheap, straightforward to design, and demand little in the way of exotic technology or infrastructure. That, at least, has been enough to convince Peugeot that an affordable compressed-air car offers another alternative to today’s hybrids.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Michael is a science journalist and co-founder of Publet: a platform to build digital publications that work on every device with analytics that drive the bottom line. He writes for FastCompany, The Economist, Foreign Policy and others on science, economics, and the environment. His favorite topics are wicked problems -- and discoveries such as how dung beetles rely on the light of the Milky Way to navigate (and all that says about the human condition on Earth)

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life