Get High With “Cloudy,” an Imagination-Fueled Sky Tour

Looking for an antidote to a bad mood (or, say, an awful news day)? You might want to try Cloudy, a transcendentally childlike short film about gently swaying clouds that sing while manufacturing weather.

The new short was made by FriendsWithYou, the multi-discipline art collective founded by Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, and released yesterday through Pharrell Williams’ creative online community I Am Other.

With Cloudy, FWY brings its distinctive sensibility–usually manifest in toys and characters like the ones seen in 2011’s Rainbow City NYC environmental installation–to the world of video.

Cloudy presents a group of smiling, sentient clouds who appear to be happily engaged in their weather-making labor. Some of them have freckles, others sneeze lightning bolts—all of them soar hypnotically through the sky in almost impossibly cute fashion. By the time a walking raindrop conducts a symphony expelling what look like Skittles from cloud chimneys, viewers should be transported back to a preverbal state of giddiness.