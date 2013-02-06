Bringing Entrepreneurial Philanthropy To India With A New X Prize

The most effective way I know to drive philanthropy at a tremendous scale and develop long-term economic vitality through giving is by embracing a philosophy I call Entrepreneurial Philanthropy . At its core, Entrepreneurial Philanthropy is designed to support innovation that creates sustainable, thriving economies in communities with tremendous need.

The truth is, the most successful models in philanthropy are no different than those we apply in business. Entrepreneurs know that big, successful businesses rely on the size and scope of each market. I would never start a business that only reaches a potential market of 1,000 people, for example. Why should things be any different in philanthropy?

The first step is to identify problems that impact hundreds of millions–or even more–people who are in need. Then, as Entrepreneurial Philanthropists, we should set our sights on finding the smartest people who can help us overcome these huge challenges by creating ecosystems of economic development that stimulate long-term vitality. By focusing on the big issues of our world today, enlisting support and contributions from experts, and leveraging scalable solutions, we are able to address the core of each challenge and subsequently improve the health and well-being of an entire community, village, or town.

Instead of simply donating equipment to provide diagnostic health screenings in remote villages, for example, why not lease the equipment and train community members to become experts in a new field? This type of entrepreneurial approach to philanthropy will create new markets for remote diagnostic equipment and equip people in underserved communities with sustainable jobs–not to mention help deliver the medical expertise that these remote areas so desperately need.