Creating Resilence By Following Nature’s Lead

The operating conditions of life are literally symphonic: They are a composition of elements, they have range, there are crescendos and valleys, they have melody and rhythm, they can be harmonic, powerful, even frightening. They are dynamic and in motion. Circadian rhythms, tidal rhythms, the seasonality of the distance of our planet from the sun, water flows, and nutrient cycling all fluxing in sync result in a world full of motion and change. While we can appreciate the elegance and seeming effortlessness of life’s ability to adapt to this symphony, it is incredibly hard for us to be so nimble. It is an enormous challenge to reconcile our value of predictability and fear of uncertainty with the dynamic motion of systems, though it has never been more relevant.

We have a lot to learn about resilience from observing the natural world. Why isn’t the prairie subject to epidemics like our agricultural systems? How does the water bear survive without access to water, sometimes for years?

By allowing for autonomy and trusting the genius in the individual, ant colonies are able to respond quickly to disturbance.

The BEND Group is a collaboration between Biomimicry Professional program alumni Amy Coffman Philips, Maria O’Farrell, and Lindsay James. They have developed a workshop for organizations to explore their own potential for resiliency based on biomimicry, or life-based, principles. Here they share their favorite example of resilience in nature:

“One particular example we love is social insect colonies, like the harvester ants. They are able to maintain their colony through a disturbance, such as nest damage, by continually capturing information and communicating with each other in a way that is incorruptible, through chemical signals on their antennae. Under normal conditions, individuals carry out tasks to maintain the colony, such as food foraging, waste removal, and nest rebuilding. But these tasks are flexible and able to be reallocated in direct response to the needs of the colony, such as a disturbance to the nest. By allowing for autonomy and trusting the genius in the individual, ant colonies are able to respond quickly to disturbance and also to know when it is time to go back to a new normal.”

Biomimicry for Creative Innovation (BCI) applies ecological thinking for radical transformation towards what they call “business inspired by nature.” Denise Deluca works with BCI focused on Radical Innovation and Leadership Inspired by Nature. Deluca knows that given the rapid rate of change, volatility, and unpredictability that characterizes most aspects our world–technologies, the economy, politics, even our climate–the old predict-and-protect model is no longer viable.

“Resilience is about the ability to recover after a disturbance, even when we don’t know what hit us,” she says.

“We can build resilience into our businesses using nature as a model by: