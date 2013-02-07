3 Long-Lasting Sustainable Companies Teach How To Both Thrive And Give Back

In past months, B Lab has highlighted inspiring Rockstars of the new economy like Revolution Foods, Better World Books, Happy Family, Guayaki, DIRTT, and Sungevity–companies which inspire us with their ability to make money while making a difference, as well as their high growth and high impact. We’ve also profiled a few emerging artists like Warby Parker and Lumni that are young and disruptive and have the potential to scale fast. (Check out past Rockstars here and here .)

But great companies are not just fast, they are built to last. That’s why this month we’re honoring three new Rockstars with Lifetime Achievement Awards. These businesses exemplify qualities particularly important in times of uncertain economic outlook–durability, resilience, and the ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.





Operating from 25 to nearly 225 years, these companies have maintained their commitment to mission through up and down business cycles, continued to create high-quality jobs and to improve the quality of life in our communities, and paved the way for today’s growing group of green, responsible, and sustainable businesses.





Founded in 1976, Sun Light and Power has been providing renewable energy and energy efficiency technology to California homeowners and businesses throughout on-again, off-again government support for solar since and well before the venture community sniffed a huge market opportunity. In the past 36 years, SLP has offset about 38,000 tons of CO2 and produced more than 53,000 MWh and 2.2 M therms of energy through their photovoltaic and solar thermal installations. In 2011 alone, the company installed 1,800 kilowatts of solar power.





For all solar companies, increased sales translate into a better environmental impact. However, this Rockstar also practices what it preaches: Sun Light and Power’s entire office is run on solar power generated from a system on its roof, its fleet of service vehicles runs on bio-diesel, and more than 75% of its office supplies come from recycled materials.





However, a real Rockstar must be a triple-threat. That’s why SLP has also remained devoted to its employees and the community and became a B Corp in 2009. Rather than subcontracting installations (a common industry practice), the company hires full-time employees and provides a living wage, health benefits, a retirement plan, and paid time off. Additionally, more than 10% of its net profits are donated to local nonprofit organizations active in affordable housing, community development, and green building.

With a growing demand for solar energy, a long track record of success, and deep roots in the community, Sun Light and Power is poised to capture more than its fair share of a booming market, demonstrating a better way to do business for generations to come.