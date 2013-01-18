A Sticky Tire, For People Crazy Enough To Bike In The Winter

Can your bike brave the snow? Probably not. But leave it to the Dutch to come up with the technology to turn anyone’s bike into a four-season vehicle.





Bike Spikes (or, Sneeuwketting, in adorable Dutch) are the creation of 24-year-old designer Cesar van Rongen. They’re rubber casings fitted with iron teeth to provide a bit of extra traction to bike wheels traveling over snow and ice. According to the creator, they’re versatile enough to comfortably traverse asphalt as well as ice and easily attach to any road bike.

In a demonstration video on Vimeo, one bike tire gets kitted out with a Bike Spike in about a minute. Another shows a bicyclist comfortably crossing a frozen pond, thanks to the spikes. It’s a vast improvement over an attempt by a spike-less cyclist earlier in the video, resulting in several wipe outs.

Bike Spikes are just a concept for now, but could enter production next year.