A Bike Lock That Magically Hides Inside Your Bike

Bike locks aren’t cute. And they’re usually not that convenient, either heavy to carry or easy to forget. (Have you ever forgotten your bike lock when you’re out running errands? It will ruin your day.) While it’d probably be better for everyone if bike locks were something that you never had to look at or think about, a new lock being marketed on Kickstarter is like the bike lock for the person who hates bike locks–it disappears into the design of the bike itself, so it’s always there when you need it.





Named the InterLock, this sexy new device consists of two retractable cables stuffed inside a seat tube. Long enough to extend around a post and through the bike frame, the two cables come together to lock.

My main concern when I watched the Kickstarter video was whether the cable will hold up against thieves. “In the tests we’ve done to cut it, it has held up well,” says creator Adrian Solgaard Janzen, who runs Vancouver-based marketing agency Streetlight Creative (and wants you to know that he took home second place at Red Bull Minidrome Vancouver this year). But, if you’re parking in an area where crime is a concern, he suggests using it in conjunction with a U-lock for the frame as a way to secure the back wheel.

Kickstarter backers can pick one up for $39 before the campaign ends on February 5. Janzen expects the locks to be ready for Kickstarter backers in May and in stores in June, where they’ll retail for about $50.