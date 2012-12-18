The Top 13 Health Stories Of 2012

2012 may be known as the year that self-tracking went from niche to mainstream. No longer are self-tracking devices the domain of quantified self-ers who proudly track every single thing that they do; they’re quickly becoming popular among all kinds of people who want to make sure they’re active enough.

The field of digital health has also grown this year, as evidenced by the popularity of mobile and web health accelerator Rock Health, which now churns out startups in both San Francisco and Boston. On the not-so-distant horizon is the Star Trek-worthy medical tricorder: a device that can scan all your vital signs in seconds. That will, believe it or not, be available at the end of 2013.

In the developing world, we’ve seen growing interest in the ways that better sanitation can improve health outcomes. This is largely because of the influence of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has sunk almost $150 million into sanitation projects, including a series of toilets.

1: This Is What A Toilet Looks Like When Bill Gates Is Involved

Searching for a solution to the world’s sanitation problems, the Gates Foundation recently convened a fair of all the different toilet innovations it has funded. And then it tested them with 50 gallons of fake poop.





2: Scanadu’s Medical Tricorder Will Measure Your Vital Signs In Seconds

No more searching the medicine cabinet for the thermometer or being worried that your blood pressure is too high. Just hold this device up to your temple for a moment and you can start to track your health.