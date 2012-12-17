The Top 12 Energy Stories Of 2012

If 2012 taught us anything, it’s that renewable energy isn’t a new shiny toy anymore. While the sector grew rapidly in 2011, it looks like it will actually end up having decreased by the end of 2012 . But though Solyndra and other much-hyped “failures” spent a lot of time in the press , renewable energy continued to innovate in places that received less mainstream publicity.

While wind and solar get most of the attention in discussions of renewables, some of the major innovation is happening by getting power from everything else we have laying around. As the developing world continues to increase its appetites to Western levels, we’re going to become an even more consumptive society. And as that happens, it’s going to behoove us to find ways to turn everything we’re using–and wasting–into power.

And we are starting to, putting everything from coffee to coconuts to human waste through processes that let us use them as fuel. Check out those amazing stories, and other crazy places where we’re getting clean power, below:

Powered By Caffeine: A New Technology To Extract Energy From Coffee

People drink a lot of coffee, and that creates a lot of waste. But if that waste could be converted to power? Then one addiction (coffee) could help get us off our other (oil).





8 Crazy Ocean Power Plants That Make Energy From The Sea

The tide is turning for marine power plants, especially in Scotland, which is serving as a test-bed for all sorts of underwater turbines and other crazy solutions to generate power from the waves and tides.