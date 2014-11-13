The 16 Most Compelling Infographics Of 2012

2012 might be the year which we reached “ peak infographic .” You can’t have an issue or a piece of data without putting it into a picture so it’s easier for people to understand. While this has mostly resulted in a glut of ugly graphics that don’t actually do anything with data (and you’ll see some of these below), it’s still an incredibly simple way to get information to you fast. And this year, some of our most compelling content has appeared in the format. These are some of our favorites. You can see every infographic we’ve written about here .

An always popular graphic trope is to find different ways of looking at the world map and how human beings are changing it; anything that visualized this new era–dubbed the Anthropocene–where humanity is the most powerful force on Earth, and we saw several brilliant versions of this. But if we learned anything from infographics this year, it was about what we were eating. A number of graphics covered food waste, genetically modified food, and a host of issues around obesity and how we can change our eating habits to make us all less fat. There was also a trend toward predictions of the future. What are the next 100 years going to look like in terms of education and technology?

And then, of course: bikes. Who doesn’t like a bit of confirmation that your biking life is better for you, your community, and the planet? We have charts for that, too:





1: Our Massive Impact On Earth, In Glowing Maps

Whether it’s building cities, railroads, or even power lines, our interconnected world has a heavy footprint on the rest of the environment. These mind-blowing renderings by the cartographers at Globaïa show the awe-inspiring power of human ingenuity.

2: Crazy Maps Show The World Organized By Human Activity

Since humans live on only a small percentage of the land in the world, maps that just show that physical space don’t really tell us much about how we live. These maps–from a cutting-edge cartographer–do.