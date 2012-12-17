The Top 12 Transportation Stories Of 2012

This has been a bittersweet year in the world of transportation: cycling is an increasingly popular topic of discussion thanks to a dramatic rise in bike commuting over the past decade, and rising gas prices have made people rethink the value of public transportation–in the first quarter of 2012, mass transit use rose 5% in the U.S.

And yet, new technology that makes it easier to extract previously hard-to-reach oil reserves mean that fossil fuels won’t be tossed aside for electric cars and high-speed rail anytime soon. Will the Teslas of the world usher in an electric vehicle revolution? It’s possible. But unless EV battery technology gets better, not probable.

In the meantime, take comfort in the fact that more city-going Americans are getting used to alternative forms of transportation, including car-sharing services–and that safer, self-driving vehicles are on the horizon.

1. Inside The Tesla Model S

It's here. The new Tesla–much more affordable than the electric vehicle startup's first offering–made its debut. Here's a report from the test drive.





2. Dutch Kids Pedal Their Own Bus To School

In the Netherlands, bikes abound. And now, they even take kids to school. Behold, the bicycle school bus.