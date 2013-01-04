The Government Open-Data Program At The Root Of Energy-Efficiency Startups

It’s only a voluntary initiative. And, at the moment, not more than two dozen utilities have signed up. But the government-created Green Button is already showing how standardizing energy data could pay big efficiency dividends.

Launched in early 2012, the plan aims to the end the haphazard way utilities distribute energy-usage data to their customers. Instead of multiple formats, the Button codifies a single layout–all available from the click of a button on a web site. Once the committed companies have complied, more than 27 million households will have access.

By standardizing in this way, you are really democratizing energy information.

Importantly, the Green Button is spurring a host of info-intermediaries, allowing customers not only to get their data, but to manipulate it in new ways, benchmark buildings against peers, and apply for efficiency ratings, like the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star.

“By standardizing in this way, you are really democratizing energy information where anyone can take that data and build a product around it, so that the format will be the same no matter where you are,” says Craig Isakow, founder of Melon Power, a service for commercial building managers. (“Melon” is a play on Energy Secretary Stephen Chu’s statement that “energy efficiency is not just low-hanging fruit; it is fruit that is lying on the ground.”)

Melon helps owners to apply for Energy Star status (a valuable marker), and to comply with mandatory energy-efficiency filing requirements in places like California, New York, and Washington, D.C. Isakow compares the service to Turbo Tax–but for energy.

To apply for an Energy Star, owners have to produce data proving their buildings achieve a score of at least 75 out of 100. In the past, they would need to rifle through utility bills and enter the information laboriously into the E.P.A’s Portfolio Manager. By automating the process, Melon claims to save managers at least four hours.

Melon also benchmarks similar buildings, and suggests ways managers could improve, for example by introducing new types of heating, lighting, or insulation.